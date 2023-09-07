Indeed, the 50th anniversary concert tour is a fitting way to reflect on this impressive journey. "Peter and I put together the repertoire that would work the most," she explains. "After all of this time recording, we had to work out what songs would work out the best in this Still Shining tour and it's working very nicely. I've also put two new songs in that I recorded, and they're being well received. You never know - you hope that when you're doing a new song it'll be well received, and it's been a wonderful reaction. I'm enjoying it immensely and the audiences have been wonderful."