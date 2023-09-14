The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Tom Plunkett drawing inspiration from wife Micaela and baby daughter Macey

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Plunkett with his eight-week-old daughter Macey. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Tom Plunkett with his eight-week-old daughter Macey. Picture by Tara Trewhella

To hear Tom Plunkett speak is to truly appreciate what Saturday's preliminary final means to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.