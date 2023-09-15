A sleek contemporary Wodonga home with dramatic interior skillion roof lines, and the demolition and construction of a new Multisports Facility at Holbrook have been rewarded with top honours at the 2023 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards, North-East Region.
Trentwood Homes Pty Ltd from Wodonga took out the title of 2023 MBV Regional Residential Builder of the Year, North-East for the four-bedroom, triple garage home which boasts clean lines and large expanses of glass.
While the Gilchrist Property Group from Wodonga was awarded the title of 2023 MBV Regional Commercial Builder of the Year, North-East for its first major commercial project since the company was formed in 2020.
The two top awards were among 19 awards for display homes, custom homes, commercial buildings, and renovations announced at a gala dinner on Friday, July 7 at the Commercial Club in Albury in front of 120 guests.
Master Builders Victoria CEO, Michaela Lihou, congratulated the major winners on their outstanding successes, saying they showcased the very best of the Victorian building industry.
"Despite some of the challenges that still confront our industry, it is so heartening to see the results our members continue to deliver with such outstanding projects right across Victoria, which are celebrated in these awards," she said.
"Our warmest congratulations to all our winners and finalists, especially to the teams from Trentwood Homes and Gilchrist Property Group!"
A closer look at the residential winner reveals an industrial external vibe, with the use of recycled bricks and corrugated cladding.
While the commercial winner, the new 1125sq m Holbrook Multisports Facility houses a large function room, commercial kitchen, male and female change rooms, umpires' rooms, first aid room and public toilets, along with a first-floor timekeepers' box, all built to last and serve generations of future patrons.
Read more about the winning builds in the pages of this year's 2023 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards - North East magazine.
