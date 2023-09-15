The Border Mail
The 2023 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards - North East

September 16 2023 - 6:00am
The winners of the 2023 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards, North East region. Picture by Peter Charlesworth
A sleek contemporary Wodonga home with dramatic interior skillion roof lines, and the demolition and construction of a new Multisports Facility at Holbrook have been rewarded with top honours at the 2023 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards, North-East Region.

