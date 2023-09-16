Matt Sharp hailed Holbrook's never-say-die attitude after their preliminary final victory over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on Saturday.
The Brookers prevailed by 25 points at Walbundrie but only five separated the teams at the final break with Sharp's side down to one man on the bench.
You felt that if the Giants were going to reach a grand final, this was their chance - but Holbrook were reading from a different script.
"We could have been down and out," Sharp said.
"I'm not saying people were against us or wrote us off but they were in prime position to run over the top of us.
"Yes, they're young and fit and fast but our want to win the ball, our want to compete and, most of all, just to do it for our mate, that speaks volumes of the group.
"I couldn't be any prouder and I'm just one lucky person to coach the Holbrook footy club.
"It was such a spirited effort.
"I'm a bit biased because I coach them but every time I run out with them, I always think we're going to win, no matter what, whatever position we're in."
With long-term injuries having already accounted for Corey McCarthy and Jayden Beaumont, the Brookers also came into the game without Hamish Mackinlay, Michael Oates (injured), Josh Jones (working) and Luke Gestier (wedding).
Holbrook then lost Michael Rampal to a broken collar bone in the second quarter and Logan Hamilton to an ankle injury early in the third.
"There were a couple of changes this week but ever since I started, six years ago, if someone goes out, someone goes in, and we just go with the flow," Sharp said.
"I just asked them to bring some effort and energy and get the attitude where it needed to be and that's what it was today.
"It was hot, it was tough conditions and the opposition were willing to run but we just stayed in the contest, simple as that.
"This club has come on leaps and bounds.
"It's not an excuse but we had only nine premiership players from last year.
"You look at that side of things and that blokes who missed out last year, in terms of playing in a twos flag, and blokes that moved back to the area, you see how hard it is to get back in this position but they really drove the hunger and didn't let the hangover kick in at all.
"We had 45 blokes in pre-season: Monday, Wednesday, most of the year, so running our games doesn't just start in the third quarter, it started back in October."
Oates and Mackinlay will both be in contention for grand final selection while the early indications around Hamilton's fitness are also positive.
But whoever plays, Holbrook will need to raise their game against a Tigers side which beat them by 14.9 (93) to 4.9 (33) in the second semi-final a week ago.
"They were super good in the first final, I can't say anything else," Sharp reflected.
"We know how Osborne play and they executed to a tee so we were just chasing backside all day.
"If they really put their foot down, they could have won by a lot more.
"But there was a story line last year, and funny things can happen.
"We'll control what we can and get the rehab in and go through that crappy process of selection.
"There will be good news stories and there will be some heartache.
"Michael's making good progress, 'Hama' was one of those ones where he had to rest in a moon boot so he's in the gym seven days a week and Michael's in the gym, running already.
"It's a really tough decision and we'll go through the process on what's best for the team with structure and match-ups.
"Hopefully they do get up and play some role on the day."
