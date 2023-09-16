The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Holbrook coach Matt Sharp proud of his side's preliminary final performance

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 17 2023 - 6:52am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Sharp is through to another grand final. Picture by Mark Jesser
Matt Sharp is through to another grand final. Picture by Mark Jesser

Matt Sharp hailed Holbrook's never-say-die attitude after their preliminary final victory over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.