Champion... it's a term bandied about in the media sometimes loosely to describe a player.
But there is no other word to describe Mark Doolan.
At 39, Doolan may have been the oldest player to take the field in the grand final between Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Not that you would know it.
The Swans spearhead proved there is no substitute for class with five goals on the biggest stage of all.
Arguably, he kicked the two most important goals of his career in the final term which provided the spark for the Swans' last quarter surge and come-from-behind victory.
A typically modest Doolan downplayed his heroics in the epic decider.
"You always just want to contribute and it was just one of those things," Doolan said.
"There were parts of the game where I wasn't going so well and you just try to stay involved.
"It's a special feeling, we were down and out and I'm so proud that we were all able to dig in and get the job done in the end.
"There were a few nervous moments.
"The club thoroughly deserves this and I'm just proud of where it has come from to where it is now.
"To go back-to-back in not only the seniors but the reserves as well is an unbelievable feeling."
Doolan has been plagued by calf injuries in the twilight of his outstanding career.
He missed rounds 14 to 17 with a calf strain and sent a huge scare through the Swans' camp when he only lasted five minutes in the final round against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
"It was my first match in a month but I felt my calf wasn't quite right during the first contest I was involved in," he said.
"So I came off and just took a cautious approach with finals the following week.
"It didn't bother me at all during the finals and I guess the rest is history now."
Doolan said it was hard to watch his former Wodonga Raiders teammate Connor Newnham line-up for two goals in the dying minutes that would have won the Hawks the match.
"I've played with Connor and he is such a great player," Doolan said.
"He could have torn us apart today.
"But if he has got one chink in is armour, it's that he can spray his shots at goal.
"Connor played really well and was a constant danger all day.
"He might have missed those goals but if he wasn't playing so well, they wouldn't have been so close in the first place."
Doolan revealed it had been a tough week for the players after popular teammate Fin Lappin was ruled out of the decider at the tribunal on a rough conduct charge.
"I was just proud of how the players were still able to perform after what happened to Fin during the week," Doolan said.
"We didn't start as well today as we had been throughout the finals series.
"But it is a great sign of maturity for our younger players that they were able to build into and when the whips were cracking in the final quarter we seemed to have the momentum which was great.
"There were some inspiring moments in that last term with Bodie's smother and Brooksie (Ashton) backing into a pack to take a grab.
"Brad (Hibberson) put it on the group at half-time that you have to put your body on the line.
"I think our players did that and it wasn't necessarily the older guys but more the young kids.
"That's why the future of Chiltern is so bright."
Doolan will let the dust settle on the epic grand final victory but intends to do another pre-season before deciding on his playing career.
"I will do a pre-season and see how the body feels," Doolan said.
"I still enjoy playing immensely and feel that I still have something to offer the side."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.