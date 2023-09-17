Chiltern young gun Kyle Cooper may have been below his brilliant best in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.
But he had a fair excuse.
Cooper, 22, revealed he was bedridden in the lead-up to the biggest match of the season.
"I woke up Monday morning and I was a bit under the weather," Cooper said.
"It got worse as the week went on and Brad (Hibberson) is my boss and gave me Thursday and Friday off work to help me recover.
"I'm not sure what I had, it was like a fever and I was sweating a lot.
"But I wasn't going to miss the grand final.
"I felt a bit lethargic but I thought my opponent played well today and did a good job on me."
Hibberson revealed he also woke up at 1am on Saturday morning drenched in sweat and had a similar fever to Cooper.
The Swans reeled in a three goal three-quarter-time deficit after booting three goals to none in the final term to snatch an unbelievable three point victory.
Cooper said the self-belief of the playing group never wavered and there was genuine belief they could overrun the Hawks in the final term.
"We know if we get on a roll, this side can kick three goals in five minutes," he said.
"We know our structures, we're fast and run teams off their legs.
"So we just backed ourselves in and got the job done."
Cooper is regarded as the best young talent in the Tallangatta league and has won the Swans past two best and fairests in premiership years to enhance his growing reputation.
He now is a dual premiership player and dual best and fairest winner at 22.
Cooper said this year's flag was even more special as he got to share the win with his younger brother Jake, 19.
"It was unreal to play alongside Jake," he said.
"He was probably a bit unlucky to miss out last year but to play in a flag with Jake today is a very special moment."
The only dampener for Cooper was that he didn't get to share another flag with good mate Fin Lappin who missed through suspension.
"It was a tough week for Fin and everybody involved with the club but we just dealt with it the best we could," Cooper said.
"Whether he played or not, everybody wanted to get out there and give their best.
"Obviously we would have loved to have Fin in the side but if we didn't we knew we could still get the job done.
"I just want to give a shout out to Fin Lappin, he is the heart and soul of this club.
"He is our best defender and was an absolute rock in defence all year."
