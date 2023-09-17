The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Young Swan and dual best and fairest winner Kyle Cooper bedridden in lead-up to grand final

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 17 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Cooper in action for the Swans during the grand final on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Kyle Cooper in action for the Swans during the grand final on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Chiltern young gun Kyle Cooper may have been below his brilliant best in the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.