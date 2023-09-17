The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Chiltern ruckman Scott Meyer claims Wayne Bartel medal for best on ground in grand final

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 17 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Meyer won the Wayne Bartel medal for best on ground in the grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire
Scott Meyer won the Wayne Bartel medal for best on ground in the grand final. Picture by James Wiltshire

Scott Meyer is a big man with a big reputation and thrives on the big stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.