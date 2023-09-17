Scott Meyer is a big man with a big reputation and thrives on the big stage.
Meyer for the second year running, won the Wayne Bartel medal for best on ground in the grand final.
After a slow first-half compared to his usual lofty standards, Meyer produced a sensational second-half and was instrumental in the Swans unbelievable fightback in the biggest match of the season.
The modest Meyer said he was 'genuinely surprised' to be awarded the Bartel medal for a second time.
"To be honest, I'm genuinely surprised to win the medal and I thought there were a few other blokes ahead of me," Meyer said.
"Mark Doolan kicked five and was unbelievable for a 39-year-old.
"I thought I started off a bit slow but when the match was on the line in that last quarter I was able to dig deep."
The Swans produced an unbelievable final term after they booted three goals to none to snatch a thrilling three point grand final victory.
Meyer was still shaking his head in disbelief of the comeback after the final siren.
"I'm still in disbelief, we come from the clouds and there was a lot of luck involved," Meyer said.
"Unfortunately for Kiewa, they missed a few opportunities in that last-quarter that probably would have won the game for them.
"So we were probably lucky but you always need your fair share of luck to win a flag.
"Things went our way today and anything can happen when you tough it out for four quarters and don't throw the towel in.
"To overrun a powerhouse like Kiewa is an unbelievable effort.
"They have been the best side all year and went into the grand final as favourites for a reason.
"Having said that, we backed ourselves in and have been doing extra work for the past eight weeks to make sure we were peaking at the right time.
"I think that showed today and we had the legs to get it done."
Despite being three goals down at the last break, Meyer revealed there was still a steely resolve among the playing group.
"It's hard to explain, we were three goals down but it is only three goals and it was good weather on a fast deck," he said.
"We knew if we kept running we would have a chance and we did that.
"There were some inspirational acts in that last quarter and it just lifted the group."
Meyer thought the Swans' courageous comeback would be thwarted after Connor Newnham had two shots on goal in the dying minutes.
"It was heart in the mouth stuff to watch but as I said, you need a bit of luck to win grand finals," he said.
"Unfortunately for Connor, he missed them but fortunately for us.
"I feel for Connor, he is a good mate and I do feel for him."
Meyer also felt for Fin Lappin who missed the biggest match of the season through suspension.
"We felt for our mate and Fin has been an integral part of our side all year," Meyer said.
"Unfortunately a split-second decision cost him a spot in the grand final.
"Fin took it all in his stride and I have no doubt that he will come back bigger and better next year."
