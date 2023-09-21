The road to an Ovens and Murray grand final is different for every player and it's fair to say Michael Gibbons has taken the long way round.
Gibbons will run out for Yarrawonga to face Albury in Sunday's decider, a year after injury forced him to miss the 2022 showpiece against Wangaratta, but to say this day has been 12 months in the making would be a gross understatement.
The 28-year-old used to call Lavington Sports Ground home, playing for the Panthers at the start of his career before springboarding from the Murray Bushrangers to further opportunities in Melbourne with Williamstown and then spending three years playing in the AFL at Carlton.
But Gibbons has never forgotten his roots and there will be added significance when he crosses the white line in front of a bumper Lavington crowd this weekend.
"It's super exciting for myself," Gibbons said.
"The last grand final I got to play in was back in 2015 with Roy (Leigh Masters) and Willie Wheeler for Williamstown so I haven't played in one since then.
"I was at Lavington for a couple of years throughout my Bushranger years and played in a couple of losing prelims there.
"The O and M was always a great league for me to grow up in and learn how to play against men so to come back here now and to have an opportunity to potentially win a grand final that I got to sit on the hill for, a couple of years, and really enjoy it, that's super exciting for me."
Gibbons kicked 35 goals in 47 appearances for the Navy Blues, playing in front of huge crowds at the biggest venues, so does an Ovens and Murray grand final really get those juices flowing?
Absolutely.
"I love the crowd and I love the town atmosphere," Gibbons said.
"It was never a decision for me; once I got delisted, I was always going to come back to country football instead of suburban football.
"You've got the netballers and the junior kids running around so you just can't beat that feel for mine.
"There will be a huge crowd up at the netball, which will roll into the seniors, so that's what I enjoy about it."
The Pigeons beat Albury in the second semi-final on September 9 so come into the rematch having had a week off and Gibbons was asked whether that will be advantageous to their premiership hopes.
"I guess we'll know on Sunday," he said.
"There's positives and negatives to both; we've had that many byes this year that some continuity could be key.
"I know, for myself, I was glad I had the week off because I've hit that wall where I can't even train these days.
"I'm definitely glad we had the week off and hopefully it pays dividends for us come Sunday."
