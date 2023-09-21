The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Laurel Judd takes supreme title again in 2023 Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 22 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Ivanoff, from Sewfab at Narrandera and Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson with (centre) the supreme garment made by Laurel Judd, of New Zealand. Picture by Kim Woods
Leanne Ivanoff, from Sewfab at Narrandera and Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive officer Belinda Anderson with (centre) the supreme garment made by Laurel Judd, of New Zealand. Picture by Kim Woods

A knitted body-hugging Merino wool dress with a stunning three-tiered hat titled "Coming up Roses" stole the limelight on the catwalk at the Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.