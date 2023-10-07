Nizam Uddin picked up six wickets on debut as Lavington began the defence of their provincial premiership with a crushing win over Wodonga on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Pakistani spun his way to figures of 6-14 from nine overs as the Dogs collapsed to 71 all out at Les Cheesley Oval.
Uddin's fellow countryman Shayan Shayan chipped in with 1-9 and there was a first wicket in provincial cricket for 15-year-old spinner Hunter Hall.
Lavington captain Chris Galvin then made an unbeaten 34 as the Panthers knocked off the runs in just 23 overs for the loss of two wickets.
Opener Oscar Lyons, fresh from a week on Riverina duty alongside his new club-mate Hall, finished on 21 not out.
"Having won the flag last year, it was important for us to come out and start really well," Galvin said.
"To come here and start with a win is a massive tick.
"It's a very different 'Lavi' attack from what we've had in the past.
"Normally we have a prodigious fast bowling unit but a couple of really key pick-ups for us over the off-season, with Nizam and Hunter, has changed what our attack is going to look like this year and we're really excited for that.
"Nizam bowled absolutely brilliantly.
"From his very first session at the club, everyone realised 'hang on, we've got someone here.'
"Shayan let us know early on that he was a high-calibre cricketer, and a very good bowler, so we were very excited to see him come across.
"Everyone knew straight away we had a serious bowler on our hands.
"It's a real blessing for us, having lost Nick Roebuck over the off-season.
"It's not much fun facing Nizam in the nets and I can't imagine it will be too much fun facing him on a wicket in October.
"He's got all the change-ups, he's a very clever bowler and he thinks about the game really well.
"Most of all, he loves taking wickets."
Wodonga, having lost the toss, made a reasonable start and reached 1/41 before losing nine wickets for 30 runs.
Only two players got into double-figures and none reached 20 as Lavington blew their hosts away in 29 overs.
