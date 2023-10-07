The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Nizam Uddin takes six wickets on debut in Lavington's eight-wicket win at Wodonga

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 7 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nizam Uddin dismissed five of Wodonga's top six batters on his Lavington debut.
Nizam Uddin dismissed five of Wodonga's top six batters on his Lavington debut.

Nizam Uddin picked up six wickets on debut as Lavington began the defence of their provincial premiership with a crushing win over Wodonga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.