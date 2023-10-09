The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Ewan Mackinlay weighing up a possible move to the VFL or SANFL in 2024

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 9 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ewan Mackinlay celebrates at the final siren of Lavington's win over Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire
Ewan Mackinlay celebrates at the final siren of Lavington's win over Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

Ewan Mackinlay is ready to take his football to the next level in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.