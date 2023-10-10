Rutherglen has landed a massive recruiting coup by signing star Wangaratta defender Dylan Van Berlo as co-coach.
Van Berlo arrives back at his junior club for the first time in more than a decade in a huge boost to the Cats climbing the ladder next year.
The former Murray Bushrangers boasts almost 150-matches of O&M experience with league heavyweight Wangaratta where he has carved a reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in the competition.
Van Berlo was an O&M representative as recently as last year and also played in the Magpies most recent flag in 2017.
The Cats were co-coached this season by Duane Maloney and Jakeb Meyer who replaced Steve Owen at the helm.
Owen was appointed coach of Corowa-Rutherglen in the lead-up to Christmas last year.
Rutherglen slipped from ninth in 2022 to second bottom this season after an exodus of players over the off-season.
The Cats only victory of the season came against neighbouring rival Wahgunyah in round nine after the Lions endured a winless season for the second year in a row.
However, the return of Van Berlo has revived hopes the Cats can start climbing the ladder again next year.
The club boasts some talented teenagers who finished runner-up to Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the grand final last month.
The Hawks went through the season undefeated.
Van Berlo enjoyed another solid season for the Magpies this season and played all 19-matches possible including all three finals.
MORE TO COME
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.