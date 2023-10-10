The Border Mailsport
Dylan Van Berlo to co-coach Rutherglen next season after stellar career with Wangaratta

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 11 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:33am
Rutherglen has landed a massive recruiting coup by signing star Wangaratta defender Dylan Van Berlo as co-coach.

