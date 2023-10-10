Corowa has landed a 'Hail Mary' and signed global T20 gun-for-hire Dan Christian.
In arguably the biggest signing in Cricket Albury-Wodonga history, Christian boasts a CV rarely seen before in the competition.
The talented all-rounder has represented Australia in both ODI and T20 formats and is regarded as a T20 specialist.
Christian has played for 16 different franchises in tournaments all over the world, making 11 finals and winning a staggering seven titles.
The 40-year-old was Player of the Match in the 2018-19 BBL final for the Melbourne Renegades.
Christian is committed to Sydney Thunder this season as an assistant coach but is pencilled in to play five matches for Corowa.
His first match is set to be against St Patrick's next weekend on October 21.
Corowa president Paul Lavis was still pinching himself on Wednesday when announcing the massive signing of Christian.
Lavis revealed that they were able to lure Christian to Corowa through Ben Mitchell who joined the club this season from Sydney and is a NSW Country representative.
"It's ridiculous that Dan has committed and it was a bit of a Hail Mary that has come to fruition," Lavis said.
"Ben Mitchell is mates with him and it has all snowballed from there.
"We were originally hoping Dan might play one match in a marquee signing and do a sportsman's night afterwards.
"But Dan has committed to playing five matches and then assess if he can play finals after his Big Bash commitments are finished.
"We have got a list of dates that he has ticked off when he is available and Dan's first match will be at home against St Patrick's next week."
Lavis has been scratching his head since landing Christian trying to think if there has ever been a bigger signing in the competition.
"Ben (Mitchell) asked me on Tuesday night if there has ever been a bigger signing in the area," Lavis said.
"It got me thinking and I sort of compare it to Brendan Fevola at Yarrawonga or Barry Hall at Wangaratta Rovers which is obviously football.
"But I think Dan trumps that because it is a lot bigger to represent your country than playing for Carlton or the Western Bulldogs.
"This is a massive signing for not only our club but the competition.
"Dan is set to be a massive drawcard and who knows what sort of crowd that he could attract?
"Hopefully we get a few more spectators from Yarrawonga and Wangaratta at our next home game and a few people come for a look."
Christian is a top-six order batsman and a dangerous seaming bowler but Lavis said the all-rounder will have a licence to thrill at Corowa.
"Dan can bat and bowl whenever and wherever he wants," Lavis said.
"But we haven't really thought about that yet and I'm guessing Dan hasn't either."
Despite landing the prized signing of Christian North Albury and Lavington still remain the testing material of the competition.
Lavis was hoping Christian could be available for finals if Corowa was in contention after Christmas.
"We are not sure if Dan will play finals but he is committed to five matches before Christmas and then has to work out where he is at," he said.
"We just feel extremely lucky to have Dan play one match, let alone five.
"It still seems a bit surreal that he is going to play next weekend to be honest.
"We originally tried to get two players from overseas but we just couldn't nail anyone down.
"So we changed our focus and threw a Hail Mary in Dan's direction and I still can't believe it has come off."
