CEY: It was pretty full-on. To hear it from her side and to realise it wasn't that long ago these things were happening... You hear these things from the media and people online, non-Indigenous people complaining about how the Stolen Generation was ages ago, and that it's not our problem, but it wasn't that long ago and the damage that's been done has been passed on through generations. It's going to take time and it's going to take a huge effort from Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to close that gap and move forward together, which is what we really want. It was awesome to meet my Indigenous family, who live in Ceduna, and do the things I would have done if I grew up there. Hunting, fishing and hanging out with my cousins and brother boys, my family out that way. Once my Mum was able to close that gap and go back to meet them, when we were old enough, she brought us up there and we got to meet my biological family on my Indigenous side. It was awesome and I honestly felt at home. I love going to Ceduna, I was there over New Year with two of my cousins, we had a massive fishing trip and I caught some of the biggest fish I've ever caught. We went diving for scallops, picking oysters off the rocks and hanging out with their kids, it was one of the best New Year's I've had in so long. It's good to see family and bump into them at the shops and out on the beach around there. Recently I missed out on playing with Koonibba Mission, the team I would have played for in the South Australian knockout football carnival, but my older brother just had his first kid, a baby boy, so I went up to Toowoomba to visit him. I would love to go back there and play with him. Tyson Stengle, who's from where I'm from, played in the Koonibba Mission team, so I would have played with him and other cousins and brother boys. Unfortunately I didn't get to go and play with them but I told them I'd definitely commit for next year and go back to play. I've always wanted to do it. I didn't get to do it as an AFL player and the last couple of years have been pretty full-on, with everyone happening over here, so I've missed them, but next year I'm definitely going back to play there. I love being Aboriginal and being a mentor for kids. I didn't have the glorified AFL career that a lot of kids dream of having but I was able to get to the level. Honestly, playing one game was good enough for me. It's every kid's dream to play a game of AFL footy and I had Mum and my Nanna there in Perth, at Subiaco Oval, against Fremantle. It was one of the best feelings ever to get my guernsey given to me by my Nanna and my Mum, it was pretty surreal, to play in front of them, and any game after that was a bonus. I stayed in the AFL system for 10 years and that's not an easy feat. Three or four years is the average and for Indigenous players, it's less. I was able to show I was valuable enough and I could do the hard work and be that player who came in and played when I got the opportunity. Through injuries and bad luck, I wasn't able to play more games but hopefully through what I did in the AFL, and what I'm doing now, I can be a role model to young Aboriginal kids growing up, that they can do anything they want to do. Whether it's going into a trade, not thinking that you're too old, because I was 30 years old when I started. A lot of young Indigenous men think 'I'm too old' or 'maybe I'm past it' but you're never too old to do anything, you can get picked up. Look at Marlion Pickett, for example, who got picked up late, came in, won a VFL premiership and got picked to play the grand final in an AFL premiership. It's always been a big thing for me, as an Indigenous man, to show kids who come from a tough upbringing that life's not over. You don't have to follow the trends of your Mum, your aunties, uncles or the rest of your family and friends, you can break away and do other things. Sometimes you lose friends and family along the way but the real ones will stick around.