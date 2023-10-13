Max Beattie recently received the best phone call of his life.
The only problem was that it happened at the worst time.
Two days into a trip of a lifetime overseas with some close mates, Beattie received a phone call that he had been invited to attend the South Australian AFL State Draft Combine.
Beattie joined SANFL club Woodville-West Torrens this season after crossing from Wodonga Raiders last year.
The 19-year-old recently finished sixth in the Eagles' best and fairest after an outstanding debut season in the strongest competition outside the AFL.
So impressive was Beattie's season, he now finds himself on the recruiting radar of AFL talent scouts and a step closer to achieving his dream of playing at the elite level.
"I was looking forward to a bit of a break after the end of the season and had a trip overseas planned with a few mates," Beattie said.
"Two days into our holiday in Europe I received a phone call saying I was invited to the State Draft Combine on October 14.
"Obviously it was exciting news but at the same time I had to cancel the rest of my trip which was fairly expensive and took a while to save for.
"So I had a few mixed emotions at the time.
"But I realise these sort of opportunities only come around once and you have to try and make the most of them.
"So I have cancelled the rest of my trip and am on the way home now.
"I have to catch a flight from Madrid to Paris, then Paris to Bangkok and then Bangkok to Melbourne.
"I'm scheduled to arrive in Melbourne on Friday night."
While the South Australian AFL State Draft Combine will be held on Saturday, Beattie has been given an exemption and will have his testing in a fortnight to allow him to recover from his trip.
"The CEO of Woodville-West Torrens and Mum made a few phone calls to all the high performance testers from the different AFL clubs and I don't have to do my testing until the start of November by myself," Beattie said.
"Apparently there has never been a situation like this before and I've been given an exemption which I'm grateful for.
"They testers didn't want me to be underdone so they have given me an extra couple of weeks to make sure I can prepare myself the best I can.
"I have been for a few runs while I have been overseas but now I have a few weeks to smash out some running and training to make sure I can perform at my best."
Beattie played predominantly as a half-forward for Woodville-West Torrens this season and played all 18 matches, booted 18 goals and averaged 14.3 disposals a match.
He was recently awarded best first year player at the Eagles' presentation night.
Beattie felt he started to find his best form towards the end of the season after initially taking a while to adjust to playing at the higher standard of SANFL.
"I guess at the start of the season, I didn't know what to expect but just wanted to try and play at the highest level that I could," Beattie said.
"So to get invited to the Draft Combine is an unexpected bonus and a bit of a dream come true.
"Especially at the start of the season, I struggled to adjust to the higher standard but I sort of grew in confidence as the season progressed.
"To attract the attention of a few recruiters is satisfying and I guess a bit of reward for all the hard work and sacrifices along the way.
"I feel like the coaching staff and the older players put a lot of faith in me throughout the year and just reinforced to me that I had done the work.
"They have really encouraged me and been good for my development which I'm grateful for."
