Baranduda are celebrating their first win in Provincial cricket after humbling Albury at Billson Park on Saturday.
Rangers dismissed the 2021/22 grand finalists for a paltry 67 to win by 24 runs having earlier been bowled out for 91.
Mitch Ryan took 5-22 on an historic day for the club which has stepped up from the District competition to play against Cricket Albury-Wodonga's top dogs this season.
"This shows that we belong," proud Baranduda captain Zach Leach said.
"We had a few doubters over the off-season but all along, we knew what brand of cricket we play and the standard we can bring.
"Yes, there's obviously aspects we can improve on but today proves we belong in the Provincial competition.
"I'm very proud."
Sam Stewart (13) and Ethan Moore (15 not out) were the only Albury players to reach double-figures on a train wreck of a scorecard.
"Baranduda thoroughly deserved their win," coach-captain Ross Dixon said.
"They showed real spirit with the ball and we just weren't good enough.
"Credit to them for putting in a performance like that."
Leach, opening the batting, had earlier faced 68 balls for his 21 while Sebastian McKenna was equally watchful on the way to 22.
Jaeden O'Connell took 2-14 against his old side and Dixon picked up 4-7 to go with his three wickets from round one.
"At the time, we thought 90 was under-par but we know our bowling attack can defend anything," Leach said.
"The fact we were able to bowl like that and win with a bit of wriggle-room, I couldn't be prouder of the guys.
"Everyone bowled well, everyone fielded well, the energy was up and we believed the whole time.
"I don't think I can put into words how good that effort was, on a small ground especially.
"We had to be on the money the whole time, our fielding had to be on, and it was.
"It's a credit to the 12 guys who took the field for us today."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.