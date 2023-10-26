Ebony Hoskin made a dream start to her Big Bash career on Thursday night.
The 20-year-old, from Howlong, was handed her Sydney Thunder debut for the game against Melbourne Renegades at Cricket Central.
Hoskin came on to bowl in the seventh over and had Josie Dooley caught behind with a brilliant delivery that swung late to take the edge.
The former Howlong and Albury player finished with 1-18 as the Renegades were held to 5/147.
Thunder stormed to an emphatic eight-wicket victory, chasing down the runs with 15 balls to spare led by Chamari Athapaththu who blasted 80 off just 54 deliveries.
Two years ago, Hoskin was playing in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition but she decided to chase her dream of reaching the top level.
Having taken a big leap of faith by relocating to Sydney, she took a wicket with her very first ball for the Breakers and was later rewarded with a Cricket NSW contract.
