The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Watch

WATCH: Corowa-Rutherglen's return to the Ovens and Murray announced at press conference

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 27 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This was the moment Corowa-Rutherglen's return to the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League was confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.