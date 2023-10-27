This was the moment Corowa-Rutherglen's return to the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League was confirmed.
League chairman David Sinclair addressed the media at the SS&A Club in Albury flanked by Roos president Graham Hosier, secretary Rowena Black and board member Jason Marks.
Sinclair and Hosier kicked off the press conference by reading statements on what was a momentous day for both the club and the competition.
Watch the video to see what they had to say.
