Ten delicious dishes to bring comfort and joy on the Border this festive season

This crowd-pleasing dish has been on the menu since HAPI first opened on Dean Street. While other items have come and gone, sticky chicken has stayed the course. It is the one thing everyone in your group will agree on (vegos aside, but there's plenty of options for you too!). Pair sticky chicken with charred broccoli and secret sauce and a side of kimchi and rice and it's a balanced weeknight meal. Alternatively, order a bunch of bao and dumplings and make it a feast for friends. Either way, you'll be happy! See what I did there.