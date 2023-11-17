4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
A clever floor plan that maximises space, elegance and style: what isn't to love about this Killara Riverside Estate property offered to the market by Wodonga Real Estate's Clint Ilsley.
This ex-display home feels inviting and features all the attention to detail and superior finishings a home owner expects.
With your first step inside you will notice the tall ceilings which create an airy and spacious ambience. Coupled with contemporary design elements there is a sense of sophistication to every room.
The master suite is a true retreat featuring a practical walk-through robe that leads to a luxurious ensuite. The remaining three bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes, ensuring ample storage space for all your needs.
The heart of this home is the light-filled open-plan kitchen, complete with high quality stainless-steel appliances.
Additionally, there is a separate formal lounge providing a cosy space for relaxation and intimate gatherings. One of the standout features is the bonus large open study or home library.
Whether you work from home or simply enjoy curling up with a good book, this versatile space offers endless possibilities.
Outside there is still plenty of space including a dedicated caravan space with rear access to the yard, perfect for those with outdoor hobbies or extra storage requirements.
This property allows you to enjoy the convenience of urban living while being surrounded by picturesque walking tracks and the tranquil Kiewa River.
