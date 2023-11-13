What began as a little business to earn pocket money as a 12-year-old has landed Callum Smith his dream job at Baker Motors.
The 17-year-old started his first day of full-time employment on Monday, November 13, cleaning and detailing cars at the family run dealership.
His attention to "detail" has become a fully fledged "passion" and provided an incredible pathway of opportunity - thanks to Callum's own cheery, can-do attitude, the support of his parents Cherie and Andrew, and the teaching team at Albury High School.
Callum's joy in his work is obvious, his bubbly personality and commitment endearing him to his Baker Motors colleagues, says service manager Michael Seinor.
The high school student first came to the business for work experience in Term 3 of 2022; one day a week quickly turned to two helping out in the service centre and then detailing area.
"We love being around Callum - no one is sad when he's here," Mr Seinor says.
"The technicians really took him under their wing ... that's the thing with work experience, it's so powerful in terms of getting a young person to really understand the job and whether it's for them.
"Callum's personality is infectious, we love being around him and working with him ... and he does bribe people with chocolates!"
As for Callum, well he's had a good four years of getting to know the car detailing and cleaning trade.
The little side gig earning pocket money four years ago quickly turned into a lucrative Facebook business, Callum's Car Cleaning Service.
"It just went next level," says mum Cherie of the backyard venture.
"We got to the point where I had to say no to taking on new clients, I couldn't fit all his equipment into my car!"
The family would make contact with another car-mad Callum (Murray), who became a valued mentor and is now an NDIS support worker for the younger Callum.
Callum has had his challenges at school.
Cherie says at times it has been "a battle"; each day she'd pick him up and try to read his body language to "see what's coming at me today".
But on the Wednesdays and Thursdays he spent at Baker Motors, there was a "pep in his step".
"He was so happy to be around people that appreciated him, were kind to him and valued him," Cherie says.
Staff at Albury High moved mountains to facilitate the work experience in an area Callum was confident in.
It's been life-changing.
Albury High School teacher Danielle Cale says it's community connections that allow opportunities like this to happen.
Baker Motors gave him a go and then it's been Callum's own "work ethic" that has secured him an employment path.
"Callum has, with the support of his parents, had the drive and developed the work ethic for the job that needs to be done," she says.
It's evident Callum loves his work.
He says he loves the challenge of presenting a shiny, clean car to delighted customers.
"It's satisfying to see the transformation," he says.
"I love it when the customer says, 'Oh my gosh, it's like brand new!'"
When pushed he admits the worst cars for cleaning are mums with kids.
"Children's messes!" he exclaims, and really say no more (although there was mention of a chocolate bar melted into a seat that was a bit tricky to sort out).
But Callum is more focused on the connections he's made at the Baker Motors family.
"Ever since I've started, everyone has been so supportive and I feel like a part of the team," he says.
"I have autism but being here, you're a person like everyone else.
"When I work here, I feel safe to be myself."
Cherie says that's all you can want for your child.
"When you are sitting in that paediatrician's office all those years ago and think, 'Oh my God, what does the future hold for my child?'
"Well, who would have thought that a business he started to earn pocket money would turn to a passion that would lead to a career and a full-time job.
"We are over the moon.
"And in this case with the NDIS, it's a good thing to share the success stories.
"People say it's an expense but we see it as an investment for the future and look what's happened."
Callum says he's no longer looking in the rear-view mirror of the challenges, of the ups and downs he's faced at school.
"All I can say is thankyou to Danielle and the team at Albury High," he says.
"And my parents have made me the person I am today.
"I'm looking to the road ahead. Now I can just think up.
"This is my passion and this is what I want to do."
But the final word sits with Cherie, who's navigated and born the heart-break of supporting her incredible son to find his own place in the world.
"If I could say just one thing to parents, it's please just teach your kids to be kind," she says.
