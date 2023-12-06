Navigating challenging times as retailers seek their Christmas cheer

Border retailers are experiencing mixed results in this year's shopping lead-up to Christmas.
One handbrake on trade north of the border has been a sharp rise in both rental costs and insurance, making some apprehensive about what's to come.
But Albury Business Connect general manager Glen Robinson said with three weeks to go, there was still hope that trading conditions would improve.
"Retail has not seen the usual uplift and NSW figures show why."
"There are less people out shopping and more people window shopping," he said.
"The traffic is down with the numbers."
Mr Robinson said he hoped people would use the CBD gift card, which had already poured $300,000 back into the region over the past two years.
"The money starts local and ends local with the gift cards," he said.
"We want the CBD to be thriving and I've got my positive hat on."
Mr Robinson said prices would stay the same over the holiday period, though he encouraged owners to "make sure people feel welcome".
"Make sure your offers and sales make sense, bundle items and make yourself known," he said.
Mr Robinson said it was important people continued to shop local right across December and January.
Business Wodonga's Graham Jenkin said trading had been extremely strong in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday period.
"I've had several retailers say this was the best trade in several years," he said.
"There is a lot of movement over the city based on the feedback, it's only been good."
Mr Jenkin said people were continuing to spend time locally, "which is a huge help".
"It's so important for the community to do so, so it circulates in the economy," he said.
"We hope to also really brighten up High Street this year with festive decorations."
Mr Jenkin said businesses would go into the running to win $500.
"While we aren't going to be like Melbourne, we want to showcase local businesses and spend a few dollars to brighten the street up," he said.
Mr Jenkin said the Christmas windows incentive would bring joy to anyone looking to spend money in Wodonga.
Mercure Albury general manager Sanjay Mahajan said tourism was helping boost accommodation sectors in the region, a trend that would continue to build in coming weeks.
"We are very booked out and have all types of people come through our doors - from families to singles to corporate. It's great," he said.
Kay Perry from Olive Hills Estate winery in Rutherglen said although it was quiet on-site, she was seeing an increase in online sales.
The Real Florist owner Renee Williams said she was feeling the crunch with the cost of living.
"I just keep telling everyone, 'shop local' because you not only are supporting a small business but you are supporting all the people making the gifts and their families too." she said.
