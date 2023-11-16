LISTEN UP
Music in the Gardens - This Way North, Albury Botanic Gardens, Sunday, November 19, 1pm to 3pm
Full of rapturous nostalgia, This Way North's music takes you from moody, tremolo-tinged heart-tuggers to pounding driving alt-psych rock through a sonic landscape of reverb-soaked guitars and rolling rhythms. With odes to '90s rock sitting on air-tight grooves and full, cinematic spaciousness, This Way North's music is a portal to summer festivals, their love affair with the road and an open invitation to turn up the volume and let loose. This free concert series will feature food and beverage vendors. There will also be a plant sale at the nursery behind the Botanic Gardens curator's cottage, Smollett Street, from 11am to 3pm.
SIP UP
La Dolce Vita Festival, King Valley, Saturday, November 18, 11am to 4pm to Sunday, November 19, 11am to 4pm
Enjoy both new and museum release poured by the winemakers, along with prosecco cocktails and wine spritzes for fun. Salute! From nonna's gnocchi to delicious dishes from renowned chefs, the festival is the ultimate gourmet weekend with something for everyone. Buon appetito! Much more than great food and wine, there's live music and local produce markets for grown-ups, as well as face painting, fun and games galore for little ones. Participating wineries include Dal Zotto Wines, Brown Brothers, Pizzini Wines, Politini Wines, La Cantina King Valley, John Gehrig and Darling Estate. Tickets: Humanitix
ROLL UP
On The Border Community Market, Kinross Woolshed, Sunday, November 19, noon to 4pm
On The Border Community Market is coming to The Kinross. There will be free face painting by Chelsea and a free jumping castle by Albury Wodonga Border Bouncy Castles. Live music from Shamey. Full menu available inside the hotel and market menu specials will be available from the pop-up kitchen on the field. For early birds and stallholders, 5 Ways Fishing and Social Club Inc will have a breakfast barbecue from 9am.
LISTEN UP
Alice Night, Two Fingers Gentlemen's Barber Shop and Bar, Albury, Saturday, November 18, 7.30pm
Alice Night delivers soul-stirring songs alongside entertaining off-the-cuff banter. Night has won the hearts of many over the last 10 years of recording, releasing and touring original folk music. This November she's touring the east coast to launch the first singles Peace Now and Eventually from her upcoming album Wild Ivy. For this launch she will perform folk songs, joke songs and bespoke songs! Expect outfit changes, character play, cuss words, poignant, provocative and playful assessments of reality, fake pop songs and authentic folk songs, all woven together into a night of expression through song. First set from 8.30pm and second at 9.30pm.
TURN UP
Albury Chamber Music Festival, Saturday, November 18, 9am to 6pm, and Sunday, November 19, 9am to 4pm
Albury Chamber of Music Festival returns to the Border with a stunning program. Over three days, music, fine food and friends will come together at three Albury venues. Choose your own program or buy a festival pass. Visit the website for the program - full of festival organisers' "Favourite Things".
SHOW UP
Kaleidoscope, The Commercial Club Albury, Sunday, November 19, 1.45pm
Presented by Kapooka Army Band and Albury City Band, Kaleidoscope is an afternoon of engaging music. This is also a community fundraiser event for the Carevan foundation Albury. Tickets are available at the door: $10 or $5 concession.
BREATHE UP
Immersive Healing and Wellness Retreat with Almar Organics, 151 Bretton Road, Splitters Creek, Sunday, November 19, 7am to 7pm
This retreat is designed to help participants find inner peace and rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul. Immerse in a day of self-discovery, a 12-hour retreat that includes breathwork, meditation practice, kinesiology, restorative yoga, self-enquiry, play, journaling and outdoor activities. This retreat is designed to help achieve optimal health and well-being by providing tools and techniques to live a more balanced and fulfilling life and nourish your body on every level. All meals will be sourced from the organic farm and store. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
MAKE UP
Made By Me Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, November 19, 9am to 1pm
Start your Sunday off right! Made By Me Market offers boutique, handmade and unique items. It supports young makers, creators and entrepreneurs right here on the Border.
DRINK UP
November Sunday Sessions, Bright Brewery, Sunday, November 19, 3pm to 6pm
Looking for the perfect way to wrap up your weekend? Join Sunday Music Sessions at Bright Brewery. Overlooking the Ovens River, enjoy delicious MountainCrafted beers, hearty brewpub meals and a chilled-out vibe. This weekend's artist is Barley Shakes (Celtic/Irish). Table bookings: brightbrewery.com.au/brewery/table-bookings Meals are available from 12pm to 8pm (pizzas and fries only from 2.30pm-5pm). Free entry, all ages welcome, no BYO food or drink.
THINK UP
TEDx Wagga Wagga, CSU Riverina Playhouse, Saturday, November 18, 6pm
The inaugural TEDx Wagga Wagga event will showcase the most brilliant minds in the Riverina. TEDx Wagga Wagga will spark debate and create connections. Speakers include: Dane Simpson, the Comedy King of Wagga; Shokoofeh Shamsi, taxonomist leading the parasitology teaching and research team at Charles Sturt University in Wagga; Jonathan Medway, director of the Global Digital Farm initiative at Charles Sturt University; Sarah Verdon, speech pathologist and early childhood researcher; Jonathan Ho, forensic medical practitioner and mental health drug and alcohol GP; Yazdan Mansourian, senior lecturer in the School of Information and Communication Studies at Charles Sturt University; Bernard Higgins, filmmaker and animator; and Rachel Hogg, psychology academic and researcher. Tickets: civictheatre.com.au
