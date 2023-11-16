Full of rapturous nostalgia, This Way North's music takes you from moody, tremolo-tinged heart-tuggers to pounding driving alt-psych rock through a sonic landscape of reverb-soaked guitars and rolling rhythms. With odes to '90s rock sitting on air-tight grooves and full, cinematic spaciousness, This Way North's music is a portal to summer festivals, their love affair with the road and an open invitation to turn up the volume and let loose. This free concert series will feature food and beverage vendors. There will also be a plant sale at the nursery behind the Botanic Gardens curator's cottage, Smollett Street, from 11am to 3pm.

