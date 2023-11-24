The Border Mail
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Property

The perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern comforts

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
November 24 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This meticulously crafted family home offers a blend of traditional elegance and modern comforts. Picture supplied.
This meticulously crafted family home offers a blend of traditional elegance and modern comforts. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.