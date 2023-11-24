The perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern comforts

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Nestled within the idyllic Greenslopes estate, this remarkable eight-acre lifestyle property beckons you to live the life of your dreams.
Located less than five kilometres to Yackandandah and about 23 kilometres from Wodonga, this meticulously crafted family home offers a blend of traditional elegance and modern comforts.
On the market for two weeks, this cherished family home has been loved by the current owners for over 20 years, only being sold as they look to downsize for their next chapter.
Selling agent Nicholas Clark said this beautiful lifestyle property would suit anyone from families seeking space to grow, downsizing farmers, or those looking for a lifestyle change.
"The home's great connection to Albury and surrounds means the current owner - a doctor and consultant - is able to travel the world for work easily, whilst also enjoying a private and tranquil lifestyle in a hidden oasis," Nicholas said.
The residence has a variety of inviting living spaces, including a formal lounge, a gracious formal dining room, a well-appointed kitchen with a spacious meals area, and a versatile study or den.
The four generous double bedrooms offer restful vibes, with the master bedroom featuring an ensuite and a walk-in robe. The bathrooms exude functionality and style, meeting the demands of a modern family with grace.
Set against a backdrop of sweeping hills and picturesque views, this property features meticulously maintained and vibrant gardens with a fully automatic watering system.
The property showcases a greenhouse, a flourishing Hazelnut plantation which offers a generous harvest each March and April. A securely fenced orchard, a dedicated chook yard, and a bountiful vegetable garden are also included.
Rainwater storage and a reliable bore ensure a consistent water supply. There is a dog run for your four-legged companions and a dam suitable for servicing livestock.
An oversized four-car lock-up garage, complete with remote-controlled doors and internal access, ensures vehicles are protected. A three-bay Colourbond shed with a concrete floor and a garden shed provide more storage space.
The property also boasts a 3kW solar panel system, reverse-cycle air-conditioning, gas heater, 900mm gas cooktop and ceiling fans throughout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.