Our favourite man for a giggle or hoot brings his new show to the Border

AUSTRALIAN funnyman Jimmy Rees is making a beeline back to the Border next year as part of his Let's Get Regional Tour.
Aside from his Albury show on Saturday, April 27, Rees will visit Ballarat, Bendigo, Caloundra, Toowoomba, Port Macquarie, Lismore, Albany, Bunbury, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Shepparton, Launceston, Warragul, Geelong, Cairns and Mount Gambier between February and July.
Rees welcomed the new regional tour with his trademark enthusiasm.
"Regional Australia, I'm coming for you!" he said.
"After touring metro cities over the last few years, I couldn't be more pumped to be bringing a new live show to many local towns around the country where some I'm visiting and performing for the very first time! Let's Get Regional!...shut up Jason!"
This extensive regional tour follows the success of Rees' Not That Kinda Viral Tour, which started as a 12-date tour and ended with 24 shows throughout Australia.
Having entertained Australians for more than a decade, Rees was Jimmy Giggle on ABC's Giggle & Hoot from 2009-2019, keeping the nation's children entertained and getting to bed on time.
In 2019 Rees began his transition into prime-time TV as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.
However, Rees really crossed over to become a multi-generational entertainer during the global pandemic.
In Melbourne during the extended lockdowns he released comedy content gathering four million social media followers, 43 million likes on TikTok and extraordinary 200 million viewing minutes last year on Facebook alone.
While his Dan Andrews' media conference parodies gained more daily viewers than the actual media conferences, Rees' hilarious social comedy and razor-sharp observational humour resonated with all ages, from The Guy Who Decides (and Jason.... shut up Jason!) to the Brighton Ladies to the Meanwhile in Australia series and his POV takes on just about every city and profession.
In 2022, Jimmy went on his first headline tour, Meanwhile In Australia.
Announcing five shows, the tour grew to 34 sold-out shows, in the major cities, making it one of the biggest comedy tours of recent years.
Let's Get Regional Tour tickets went on sale on Wednesday, November 22.
Bookings via frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees
