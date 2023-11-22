The Border Mail
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Our favourite man for a giggle or hoot brings his new show to the Border

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian funnyman Jimmy Rees is making a beeline for the Border in 2024 as part of his Let's Get Regional Tour.
Australian funnyman Jimmy Rees is making a beeline for the Border in 2024 as part of his Let's Get Regional Tour.

AUSTRALIAN funnyman Jimmy Rees is making a beeline back to the Border next year as part of his Let's Get Regional Tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.