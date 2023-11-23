'It reflects this amazing history': Albury mayor weighs in on 'Big Log' debate

Albury mayor Kylie King has described the Border's newest sculpture as a talking point that "has a story to tell".
Bungambrawatha, the artwork recently installed at the entrance of the Riverside Precinct, has attracted backlash from residents with some labelling it a waste of ratepayers' money.
However, others have suggested it could be a fresh tourism attraction, akin to Coffs Harbour's Big Banana or Goulburn's Big Merino.
"For me, I think it reflects this amazing history," Cr King said on Thursday, November 23.
"A piece of river red gum that is more than 6000 years old and some additional pieces that are older than that, it gets me thinking about what Australia looked like back then, the story that this river red gum could tell us.
"I think it is a wonderful talking point ... it has a story to tell, and it is worth having a look and seeing how it impacts you."
Albury Council said the artist's fee for the work was $50,000.
When asked if the money could have been better spent on fixing infrastructure and potholes, Cr King said the council allocates funding to different areas, including sporting facilities, infrastructure, arts and culture.
"We recognise everyone will have a different perspective on where money goes right across the region, but isn't that a wonderful thing, it's getting people talking and wanting to know more," she said.
"There is certainly an element of our community that appreciates art and culture.
"So as part of a broad budget ... we go to the community with our priorities, and I guess a piece of artwork like that is something that the community has told us is an example of art."
Cr King said she needed to "seek further advice on the exact process that was involved" in approving the project.
"From my recollection, there was certainly a community committee involved in that and there was invitations for artists to submit some of their suggestions on what they might like to see there and it was refined further from that," she said.
"Also, our Indigenous community was very much involved as well."
Simona Coad, service leader of community and place, said the artwork approval process "included an evaluation panel, as well as oversight by council executives".
She said the project was part of the 2023/24 budget, "which prior to approval was subject to a public exhibition process to allow community to comment on proposed budget projects and programs".
"Council draft budget was promoted widely and included a range of opportunities for people to provide feedback," Ms Coad said.
"An artist EOI was publicised locally and nationally to engage an artist to undertake the work.
"Consultation with the Wiradjuri Dyiramalaang Elders Group took place throughout the project."
