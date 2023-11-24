Anka Finance Solutions: Boosting Clients' Success Advertising Feature

Olympia Andronicos (centre) and Krista and Julie bring a combined 70 years of banking experience to Anka Finance Solutions. Picture supplied.

With a team of three dedicated professionals boasting a combined 70 years of experience, it's no wonder Anka Finance Solutions are seeing their clients flourish.

"We have great systems in place and work with award-winning technology and business solutions which translates to great service and options for our clients," Olympia Andronicos said.

As owner and director of finance for the Albury business, which has been operating under the new name of Anka Finance Solutions since November, she brings 28 years of banking experience to the table.

Creating her own business in 2018, she quit working for banks themselves to be able to assist her clients without being restricted to one bank policy and suite of products. She wanted options tailored to suit clients' needs across a diverse spectrum of products and banks.

Born and raised in the Albury and Border community, Olympia has been working in the banking industry all of her working life.

"I love where we live and love the way we all want to help each other," she said.

The "we" is her and Julie and Krista.

"The reason we work so well as a team is because we all truly care about assisting our clients and providing excellent customer service," Olympia said.

Krista completed her Cert IV in Finance and Mortgage Broking while having a short break from work to have her second baby. She finished it while working and juggling her two gorgeous girls under four.

"She is extremely clever and caring and loves finding the right solution for clients," Olympia said.

Julie and Olympia worked together at the Rural Bank/State Bank and then again for 18 years at Hume Bank.

"She is an amazing fun lady and I always admired her work ethic and connection with clients - I just had to have her on my team!" Olympia said.

"I am very lucky to have both ladies working for our business".

The team take great pride in educating clients of all ages and life stage right across Australia, and keeping them involved in the decision process.

Olympia's Aggregator, LMG, is the largest and most progressive finance broking aggregator across Australia and New Zealand.



Whether it's for their first home, next home, investment property or business venture, the team are there for them every step of the way.

"We meet with our clients on a yearly basis as a minimum - review their loan and plan with them which of course can totally change the course of their life," Olympia said.

She said clients have seen the growth in the value of homes they've owned for some time, and have been able to utilise the equity to grow their wealth, either through purchasing an investment property or investing elsewhere.



Having achieved the status of Platinum Broker in the last four years while only operating for five, Olympia said her success has been possible by the referral of customers by word of mouth.

"People are wrapped with the service and seeing their dreams coming true, and they share that with their friends and family," Olympia said.