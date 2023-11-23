Danny the 'feel-good story' if he can win a second Wodonga Gold Cup

Wagga based jockey Danny Beasley will be striving for a rare slice of history when he combines with the Gary Colvin-trained Another One in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup, (1590m) on Friday.
Beasley started his outstanding career in the saddle with Wodonga trainer Peter Maher in the early 1990s.
The pair combined to win the Wodonga Cup with Atlantic Comet in 1995 before Beasley spread his wings and rode in Sydney and Singapore where he amassed 24 Group One wins.
Beasley will be striving to get his name on the Wodonga Cup honour roll for a second time, almost three decades later which would be a remarkable achievement.
"I've got fond memories of winning the cup aboard Atlantic Comet, mainly because Pete was the trainer and he took me on as an apprentice jockey," Beasley said.
"I was riding in Sydney at the time but came back to ride Atlantic Comet for Pete in the cup.
"He was a pretty handy horse and was owned by some loyal clients of the Maher stable including Noel Forrest.
"So I'm looking forward to riding at Wodonga on Friday and hopefully get to see some familiar faces.
"I guess it would be a bit of a feel-good story if I could win the Wodonga Cup again almost 30-years after winning my first.
"To think that I'm still lucky enough to be doing what I'm most passionate about at my age and to have the opportunity to win another Wodonga Cup is satisfying.
"As an apprentice jockey growing up in the area, these are the sort of races I wanted to win, the Albury, Wodonga and Wagga cups."
Another One is set to target the Wodonga Cup for a second successive year.
The Colvin-trained galloper arguably produced the run of the race in last year's cup when running third behind the Team McEvoy-trained Night Passage.
He was trapped four-wide for the majority of the race after drawing barrier 12 but still had the audacity to hit the lead in the home straight only to be collared late.
Another One carried 55kg in the $100,000 feature last year but rises sharply in the weights this year and has been allocated 59kg.
He finished third in the Goulburn Cup at his most recent start.
"I think Another One will run a terrific race and I thought he produced a strong performance when third in the Goulburn Cup recently," he said.
"The Goulburn Cup was a really strong race and he went super and comes to Wodonga and the mile will suit.
"He ran super in the race last year and just got beat.
"As he gets a bit older, these mile races are more his go and he is a talented galloper.
"He won the Country Championship as a younger horse so a Wodonga Cup is well within his reach for sure."
Another One has been specked in the market after opening as a $7-chance and being backed into $6.
The Annabel Neeasham-trained Watadeel has also shortened into $2.30 from $2.70 after the early scratching of the Ben Brisbourne-trained Suparazi on Thursday.
The last-start Snake Gully Cup winner was second-favourite before being scratched.
