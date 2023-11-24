BOM warns Border residents to prepare for 'heavy rainfall and flash flooding'

After two years of well above average rainfall, Border farmers are preparing for and, in the midst of, a bumper harvest.
Albury Elders senior agronomist Chris Toohey said farmers have done a great job leading up to the harvest despite challenges, including forecast wet weather over the next week.
"The bureau came out and predicted a drier than average spring and with that in mind, we got some really good spring rainfall when it was needed," he said.
"Harvest results have been fantastic in a lot of cases.
"And with grain prices strong, there's a lot of positivity around the industry at the moment - locally it's been really good."
Canola farmers are nearing the end of their harvest, while wheat and barley farmers are about to begin.
Mr Toohey attributes this year's success to the high rainfall over previous years.
"The last two years have been decile eight and nine average rainfall years - so well and truly above average," he said.
"Therefore, the results have been extremely well this year, given a fair bit drier and more of an average rainfall year.
With high cereal grain and canola prices, the overall sentiment among farmers is optimistic.
"Farmers are as busy as they can trying to get as much off before a bit of rain, so it doesn't reduce the quality of harvest, reduce the quality of grain," he said.
She said a low-pressure system is set to move over the Border on Friday, November 24, resulting in showers and thunderstorms.
That system is predicted to intensify on Saturday and into Sunday.
"Around the Riverina, there's a chance of not only heavy rainfall, but damaging wind and large hail," Ms Pumpa said.
"But otherwise on the Victorian side of the border, probably the most likelihood would be the heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding."
Ms Pumpa said 3-20mm of rain is predicted to fall on Albury-Wodonga on Friday, 5-20mm on Saturday and 2-15mm on Sunday, with lingering showers moving into the start of next week.
"It's not going to be that sharp drop in temperature or wintry conditions," she said.
"It's going to be actually quite humid, there's going to be plenty of cloud about, some warm nights ahead and also some showery and wet conditions.
"And all of that warmth, moisture and humidity is just going to be feeding those thunderstorms as well."
