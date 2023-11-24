Road closed after semi-trailer 'full of meat' rolls onto its side

A driver is "incredibly lucky" to walk away from his truck after it rolled onto its side in Browns Plains.
Fire services, paramedics and Rutherglen police responded to the incident at about 10.40am on Friday, November 24.
Sergeant Mick Savage of Rutherglen police said the driver turned right onto the Chiltern-Howlong Road from Barnawartha Road when he lost control.
"He's come around the corner, it appears a little bit too quick, hit a concrete kerbing, overcorrected, and as a result, he lost control of his vehicle and it's gone over," he said.
"He's incredibly lucky to just have a couple of minor scratches."
The semi-trailer "full of meat" retained its cargo during the accident.
Sergeant Savage said heavy-vehicle towing was on its way to the scene, but it would still be a "few more hours" before the road would be reopened.
The incident near Rutherglen came less than 12 hours after a truck driver died near West Wyalong.
Emergency services were called out to the scene around 11.45pm on Thursday when the B-double was found to have crashed into trees around 150m off the Newell Highway.
The tragedy comes the day after a driver was injured in a crash near Holbrook and just two days after a teenage truck driver was killed in a three-truck collision at roadworks on the Sturt Highway at Carrathool.
Sergeant Savage urged drivers to take extra care during the holiday season.
"Please just drive to the conditions," he said.
"Christmas is coming. Don't be a statistic. Don't be missing from your family - be there for your loved ones."
