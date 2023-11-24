Lavi office sells to Sydney bidder post auction, Table Top land passes in

Telephone bids from a Sydney investor locked an Albury couple out of a win at a commercial property auction in Lavington on Friday.
Earlier on November 24 at Table Top at noon, a 13-hectare property on Dights Forest Road drew a crowd of seven, no bids and was passed in at $500,000.
At Lavington, a crowd of 15 gathered at 2.30pm at the Urana Road office building occupied by Ray White Albury North as auctioneer Andrew Dixon kicked off with a vendor bid of $750,000.
A phone bid from Sydney raised the ante to $775,000 prompting a local couple to call $780,000.
Bidding continued in $5000 increments to reach $805,000 from the Sydney man - leaving the Albury couple shaking their heads.
Mr Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, then passed the property in for that amount.
Ten minutes later, after negotiations, the deal was sealed with the vendor selling for $810,000.
The 277 square metre office premises has a net annual rent of $55,000 recently re-signed for a four-year term.
The property has a 9 metre Urana Road frontage and seven car parking spaces accessed from Buchhorn Lane.
At Table Top, before the auction started, Lachlan Hutchins of Stean Nicholls Real Estate told the small crowd: "So you've got 32 and half acres, two dams on the property, it's great for running stock, fully fenced, there's town water and it has power."
It is not known whether the property, marketed as being suitable for equestrian enthusiasts, hobby farmers or a "visionary home builder", sold after it was passed in.
