A non-surgical varicose vein treatment more effective than stripping with no down time sounds too good to be true, yet it's a procedure which can now be done right here on the Border.



Border Medical Laser have a history of staying on the beat when it comes to medical advancements, and Dr Liz Onley hasn't dropped the ball when it comes to treating varicose veins.



Now offering laser treatment of varicose veins, she's proud to be able to continue her work improving patients' lives.

"The fact this treatment is more effective than stripping - with 98 per cent of patients permanently cured - without the downtime, it's pretty impressive," Dr Liz said.

Stripping is a surgical procedure which removes varicose veins from the legs or thighs, and has been around for hundreds of years. It requires six weeks off work with no exercise.



By comparison, this new laser treatment can be done in a lunch break.



"You can walk in, get the treatment done and go back to work that afternoon without having to take any time off at all," Dr Liz explained.

I love to see the improvements in patients' legs and hearing how much of a difference having varicose veins removed has made to their lives. - Dr Liz Onley

As both director of the clinic and doctor, Dr Liz has years of experience working with varicose veins, coming from a solid background in women's health and procedural doctoring.



Having worked extensively with pregnant women, she saw the majority develop varicose veins.

"Noticing how many women suffered from this made me want to go off and learn how to treat them better," she said.

One of the most commonly held misconceptions about varicose veins, she said, was that treatment was done for aesthetic reasons, rather than medical. A misconception she also sees within the wider medical circle.

"We know varicose veins are part of a range of external disorders which can lead to actual venous disease. Worst case? Permanent skin changes and ulcerations to the legs and long-term health issues."



People receiving treatment for restless legs, muscle cramps, are fighting symptoms and not the cause. But when they do, it's "amazing".