Monday, 27 November 2023
Man seen in servo moments before it went up in flames: Arson squad

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
November 27 2023 - 10:30am
Police believe a fire that consumed the Coolac Service Centre was deliberately lit. Pictures by NSW RFS, NSW Police
Arson squad detectives investigating the inferno that destroyed a Hume Highway service centre believe a man in a white 4WD spotted at the scene could hold key information about the case.

