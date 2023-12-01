Discover timeless architectural delight in former mayor's home

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a beautifully classic Freeform-built masterpiece set to impress even the most astute of buyers.
The home boasts all of the design features and timeless architecture you would expect from Chris Barton from Freeform Homes, who built this house as his family home.
Most recently, former Wodonga mayor John Watson called the place home since 2009, and it is now being sold by his estate.
Selling agent Philip Bell loves the privacy, space and the classic Freeform design of this home, which would be a perfect fit for a family who enjoy being active - with the pool and tennis court - and entertainers.
"Glen Avon Terrace is "dress circle" Wodonga, with large blocks, prestigious homes and very low turnover," Phil said.
"The Freeform design of this home is timeless, unique and ahead of its time."
Step inside to discover an open plan family living and dining area adjoining an indoor BBQ and entertaining room overlooking the tiled in-ground swimming pool and synthetic tennis court.
An exceptionally functional kitchen offers stone and stainless steel benchtops, double drawer dishwasher and double ovens, and a very generous walk-in pantry.
Four distinct living areas including a tiled meals and family room with open fire, formal sitting room, kids retreat and media room and the BBQ room which opens to the swimming pool area.
There are four large bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans, and two with stunning ensuite bathrooms.
The main bathroom has poolside access, bath and shower, separate WC and powder room.
The fully independent office has its own access and is perfect for the home office or business and is adjacent to the oversized double drive through garage which also offers attic storage.
Enjoy the outdoors with beautifully manicured grounds with established shade and fruit trees, sprinkler system and secure fencing.
This home is in a very private and peaceful rural like setting and overlooks the creekside land at the rear and only minutes from Wodonga.
Other features include a two-zone ducted cooling, split system air conditioning, zoned in-floor hydronic heating, auto roller doors and solar.
