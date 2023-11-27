Students share in excitement as Wodonga school unveils new chapter for learning

Everything from specialist learning centres to a garden and kitchen are included in a major, multi-million dollar redevelopment of a Baranduda school.
The $6.2 million project at Saint Francis of Assisi Primary School will also eventually pave the way for the offering of a secondary school curriculum.
After being in the making for about two years, the Assisi building accommodating year 5 and 6 students was officially opened on Monday, November 27.
Principal Jennyne Wilkinson said it was very exciting for the whole school to have a brand new facility that was going to be used for a range of needs.
"We were delighted to receive state government funding for $5 million," she said.
"The building is a senior learning centre, and includes specialist learning centres such as a kitchen and a garden and a chapel and lounge."
Accompanied by students, Bishop Shane Mackinlay blessed the new building with holy water while teachers unveiled the school plaque.
About 50 students and teachers took part in the opening celebrations.
Ms Wilkinson said the school now catered for students up until Year 6, with secondary students to be enrolled from 2028.
"We're all very excited for that day to come too," she said.
