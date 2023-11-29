Indigenous artist ready to rock on the river in new summer series

BENNY Walker grew up on the Murray River enriched by music from both sides of his family.
A Yorta Yorta man from Echuca, Walker said his grandfathers played instruments as did his father while his aunties sang.
"My pop played guitar and pedal steel guitar," he said.
"My grandfather on my mum's side was a jazz saxophonist and taught drums.
"Dad played guitar and the aunties sang so it was pretty normal that we jammed together at home."
Walker learnt piano from age eight and later added guitar to the mix.
He recalled his piano teacher being frustrated by his learning style.
"She wanted to teach me how to read the notes but I could hear her play and I'd just copy it perfectly," Walker said.
"After a couple of years, Dad taught me a few chords on the guitar."
After three years working as a bank teller, Walker knew he wanted to consolidate a career in music.
Since then his killer voice mixed with a deep groove and passion for the land have gained a huge following.
Recent offerings Save and Oh No You Don't shot to No. 1 on the AMRAP charts; the latter earning him four NIMA 2016 nominations and the award for Best Aboriginal Talent at The Age Music Victoria Awards.
Walker's latest songs, produced by Jan Skubiszewski, mix Blues and Roots with a contemporary guitar driven soul vibe.
He has performed alongside some of Australia's best talent including Archie Roach, Alex Lloyd, Blue King Brown and Tim Rogers.
On Saturday, December 2, Walker will headline Rock On The River at Corowa as part of the North of the Murray Event Series hosted by Federation Council.
The series will encompass five gatherings across four towns throughout the region this summer.
Rock On The River will offer a mix of upbeat and mellow rock music at Rowers Park from 4pm to 8pm.
There will be food trucks, children's activities and a mix of local music acts.
The North Of The Murray Event Series is funded by the NSW government in partnership with community organisations.
All events are free to the community and will feature various offerings, including food and market stalls, light installations, live music and children's activities.
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke welcomed the upcoming event series.
"Excitement is building as we prepare to light up the North of the Murray Region this summer with an incredible line-up of community events in Corowa, Howlong, Urana and Mulwala," he said.
"These events would not be possible without the incredible involvement from community groups and businesses across our region, and the funding provided by the NSW state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
"Our shared vision is to bring people together in celebration, fostering a sense of unity and joy that will shine bright throughout the summer season."
The first event in the series, Light Up Corowa, will run at Bangerang Park on Friday, December 1.
It will transform Corowa into a magical wonderland with lighting installations, markets, food stalls and a Christmas carols concert hosted by MC Steve Bowen.
Market and food stalls operate from 5pm with the concert from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
Among other events in the series will be Howlong Twilight Christmas Festival in Lowe Square on Saturday, December 16, from 3pm to 9pm; Mulwala Water Ski Club's Family Fun Day on Saturday, January 27, from 12.30pm to 9.30pm; and Urana Flame N Feast at Urana Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Saturday, February 3.
