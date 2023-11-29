The Border Mail
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Video/Entertainment

Indigenous artist ready to rock on the river in new summer series

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
November 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous musician Benny Walker will headline Rock On The River at Corowa on Saturday, December 2, as part of the North of the Murray Event Series hosted by Federation Council.
Indigenous musician Benny Walker will headline Rock On The River at Corowa on Saturday, December 2, as part of the North of the Murray Event Series hosted by Federation Council.

BENNY Walker grew up on the Murray River enriched by music from both sides of his family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.