Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Albury business great tells of reasons for $210 million deal

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 29 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:37pm
Geoff and Max Luff at their South Albury headquarters. After 42 years the company is being sold to a subsidiary of the Singapore postal service. Picture by Mark Jesser
A DEAL to sell Border Express to a Singapore company for $210 million makes sense, given his family's situation and future challenges, founder Max Luff says.

