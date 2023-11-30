The Border Mail
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Column

WEATHER WATCH: Heavy rainfall anticipated over many regions of Victoria

By Peter Nelson
November 30 2023 - 11:30am
Wet weather, like this soggy Albury day in October, has been anticipated for Australia's eastern states this week. Picture by Mark Jesser
Currently another inland low is heading southwards from the western part of NSW and rain has commenced in northern Victoria with some heavy rainfalls anticipated over many regions of the state.

