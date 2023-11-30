WEATHER WATCH: Heavy rainfall anticipated over many regions of Victoria

During the past week many regions were subject to warm to hot and humid conditions with scattered thunderstorms. Rainfalls were very variable with the odd very heavy showers. Heavy rainfalls were recorded in the Wimmera and also in south-east of South Australia where Naracoorte recorded a two day total of 118 millimetres, the heaviest for November in 155 years of records. The previous wettest November was 113.5 millimetres in 1887. Other very wet Novembers of more than 85 millimetres at Naracoorte were in 1947, 1952, 1964, 1979 and 1992. Only one of these, 1992, occurred during an El Nino situation and for that alone it was much wetter than usual in our regions from May 1992 right through to December 1993.