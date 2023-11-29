The Border Mail
Fatal truck crash accused back in court as prosecutors weigh up trial

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 30 2023 - 10:30am
On Wednesday, Neville William McCarthy returned to the Wagga Local Court facing two charges over the fatal crash. File picture
A truck driver charged over a fiery crash that killed a man earlier this year has returned to court as prosecutors consider whether the matter will proceed to trial.

