Thursday, 30 November 2023
Dog owner has a bone to pick after 'scary' near-mauling at park

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
November 30 2023 - 7:00pm
Bernice Ritchie with Levi and Olivia Missio with Charlie at Belvoir Dog Park, Ms Ritchie said it was traumatic to return to the park after her near dog attack incident. Picture by James Wiltshire
An angry dog owner is calling for increased preventative measures at a Wodonga dog park before "potential tragedies" happen.

