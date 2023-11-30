The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Offender Tasered after threatening to cut man's head off with a knife at Bright

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 1 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police had to Taser the man in Bright after he aggressively approached officers with a skateboard. File photo
Police had to Taser the man in Bright after he aggressively approached officers with a skateboard. File photo

A man has been Tasered after aggressively approaching police with a skateboard after threatening to cut a man's head off with a knife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.