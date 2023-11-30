Offender Tasered after threatening to cut man's head off with a knife at Bright

A man has been Tasered after aggressively approaching police with a skateboard after threatening to cut a man's head off with a knife.
The homeless man had been staying in Bright and was seen searching through a bin.
He was approached about midnight on Thursday morning on Railway Avenue.
He became angry, kicked the victim's car, and produced a small knife before threatening to cut the man's head off during the November 30 incident.
He chased the man for about 300 metres.
Police attended and found the man in a park.
He had a skateboard in his hand and aggressively approached the officers, who Tasered him.
He was arrested and taken into custody.
