Little Wodonga bakery that started in Clare's kitchen moves into a factory

WHAT began as a side hustle a decade ago and grew into a little cake shop and then a bigger cake shop has now morphed into a factory in Wodonga.
Miss Naked Cakes recently opened in a premises in Mint Street, which was formerly occupied by Heinrich Bakery.
Owner Clare Doolan said she had been on the lookout for the right premises to expand their wholesale lines.
She took over the new lease on the 500 square metres property mid-year.
"We started the business from my kitchen when I was having babies and playing around with cake!" she said.
"I built the business on Facebook so to see it go from a home kitchen to a commercial space to a factory has been incredible.
"It's great to see it all come to life and we've had so much support from the community.
"Albury-Wodonga has been the reason we've expanded the wholesale so much because word of mouth spread interest in our cupcakes."
From that deal, the bakery now supplied cupcakes and loaded cookies to 14 IGA and APCO venues.
It recently added APCO North Geelong to the mix.
APCO Wangaratta and Wodonga remained their biggest suppliers for cupcakes and loaded cookies but IGA East Albury was still the only supplier of larger cakes outside the bakery itself.
Miss Naked Cakes employs six staff including Ms Doolan and her sister Lauren McRae (part-time).
It will continue to offer its full range of baked goods and coffee at the new site.
It will add a drive-through service within a week.
Cavalier Homes was instrumental in getting Miss Naked Cakes ship-shape for the opening.
"They were absolute saviours!" Ms Doolan said.
Having trained in Sydney with Atlantis cake artist Karen Portaleo, of Planet Cake fame, Ms Doolan quickly made her stamp in the wedding cake industry.
The business continues to offer custom orders and wedding cakes.
Ms Doolan said they expected to dramatically increase their wholesale production and they were already talking with a major retailer.
Having always aimed to maintain quality and consistency even as she scaled up, she was excited about the future.
"I'd like to be the Krispy Kreme of cupcakes!" she said.
Miss Naked Cakes, which is located at 30 Mint Street, operates Monday to Friday, 8am to 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.