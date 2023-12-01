Man chased for a kilometre into Beechworth Gorge before positive alcohol test

A man has had his licence suspended after a one kilometre foot chase by police.
The driver pulled into a Beechworth petrol station about 10pm on Thursday, November 30.
Two Beechworth officers were filling up their police vehicle at the time.
The man ran from his car to the town's gorge and was followed by one of the police members for one kilometre.
More officers were called in and the driver was eventually located.
He was taken back to a police station and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.156.
The man's licence was immediately suspended.
He will face court at a later date.
