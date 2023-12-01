The Border Mail
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man chased for a kilometre into Beechworth Gorge before positive alcohol test

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver refused to stop for police. File photo
The driver refused to stop for police. File photo

A man has had his licence suspended after a one kilometre foot chase by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.