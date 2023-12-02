Sound of silence: Crowd fails to roar at East Albury land auction

An "exclusive, rare holding of land with panoramic views and convenient city access" in Albury failed to draw a single bid at auction on Saturday.
It is understood the 1467 square metre block, at Beaumont Crescent, East Albury, attracted initial interest from developers, but at the auction on December 2, you could have heard a pin drop.
Auctioneer Jack Stean, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, did his best to entice the small crowd of 10 and folk from neighbouring properties.
But the crowd remained silent.
"I do have registration, so I'm going to wait a bit if we're going to have an auction," Mr Stean said.
"I'm in your hands, buyers, it's very quiet, no one's allowed to talk right now ... my phone doesn't ring ... hopefully.
"Are we all done, finished? All silent ... ladies, gentlemen, you can see the quietness of this beautiful quiet street."
At 1.05pm, Mr Stean passed the property in without a vendor's bid being cast.
"The property's strategic location ensures easy access to key amenities, such as Albury hospital, making it a convenient choice for those seeking healthcare services," the marketing blurb said.
"It's also situated in close proximity to the railway station and Hume Highway on-off ramps, catering to commuters' needs.
"Beaumont Crescent presents a rare and exciting opportunity in the heart of old East Albury.
"Whether you're envisioning a residential complex, a dream build, subdivision or any of the other potential uses, this site offers a versatile canvas for your project."
