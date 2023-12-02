The Border Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Sound of silence: Crowd fails to roar at East Albury land auction

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
December 2 2023 - 2:15pm
Auctioneer Jack Stean of Stean Nicholls Real Estate at the East Albury site. Picture by Ted Howes
Auctioneer Jack Stean of Stean Nicholls Real Estate at the East Albury site. Picture by Ted Howes

An "exclusive, rare holding of land with panoramic views and convenient city access" in Albury failed to draw a single bid at auction on Saturday.

