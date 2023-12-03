Albury unit sustains damage during fire

An Albury unit has sustained fire and smoke damage during a blaze.
Fire crews were called to the Kiewa Street home on Saturday, December 2, about 10.15am.
The fire started in one of two units at the site.
There were limited details on the incident, but damage is visible from the street.
The second unit, which shares a roof, appears undamaged.
Fire crews were at the scene for about an hour.
Police said the fire appeared to have started in an electrical item.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.