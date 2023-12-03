Three vehicles torched in Wodonga at weekend, police investigating

Police are investigating a spate of weekend car thefts and vehicle fires, with the incidents causing tens-of-thousands of dollars in damage.
A 2021 model Ford Ranger Wildtrack was stolen from a home on Heckendorf Road in Wodonga some time after 10pm on Friday, December 1.
The orange vehicle was found burning near a walking track between Melgaard Court and Trudewind Road early Saturday morning.
A Toyota HiLux was also torched on Felltimber Creek Road.
Police are also investigating a fire involving an MG sedan on the Stock Route in Wodonga.
That fire was reported about 4am on Sunday.
Firefighters attended and extinguished the flames.
The cars have been towed for examination.
Wodonga detectives are investigating the matters.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600.
