Wagga trained mare upsets heavily supported Albury galloper at Corowa

Pint sized mare Persian Dancer is starting to build a consistent record after notching her third career win at Corowa on Tuesday.
Trained at Wagga by Gary Colvin and ridden by Danny Beasley, Persian Dancer prevailed by the barest of margins when taking out the $30,000 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Hcp, (1400m).
Ridden aggressively by Beasley, Persian Dancer ($4.80) found the front from a wide draw and pinched a couple of lengths break on her rivals at the top of the straight.
The heavily supported favourite, Just Like Liam ($1.50) who stalked Persian Dancer for most of the race, loomed up ominously at the 200m mark with jockey Simon Miller aboard.
But just when it looked like the Garry Worsnop trained galloper had the race in his grasp, Persian Dancer was somehow able to get up off the canvas and win by a nose.
Persian Dancer was previously trained by Geoff Duryea but joined Colvin's stable in July after the retirement of the veteran trainer.
The four-year-old mare has now had two wins and two minor placings from five starts for Colvin and finished third at her most recent at the Snake Gully Cup meeting at Gundagai.
"I got the horse of Geoff (Duryea) after he retired and she is a real trier," Colvin said.
"I thought it was a very good run at Gundagai and I was pretty confident in her getting the money today.
"She just won but that's all you have to do in this game.
"She is owned by the Turnbull's and they have got another horse with me now and she has been pretty consistent as well, so the owners are happy.
"So I thank Geoff for that."
Colvin is toying with the idea of stretching Persian Dancer out over more ground for her next start and tackling a mile race.
"We wanted to get her out over a mile but this race came up and was a Country Boosted race, so I said we are going to have to stick to 1400m," he said.
"I would love to try her over a mile and if she can relax a bit, we know how much she tries."
Beasley was full of admiration for Persian Dancer after she was able to stave off the challenge of Just Like Liam who was forced to lump the big impost of 62kg.
"We drew very awkwardly today, so we had to be positive," Beasley said.
"She is a very game and tough little girl and that's my third ride on her and every time she has tried her heart out.
"I think Just Like Liam even headed her there at one stage but she fought really hard and put her head out.
"There is not much of her but she is all heart and has got plenty of feist about her.
"All credit to Holly Durnan who rides this horse in her track work every morning
"I see her a lot at Wagga and she is not easy to ride.
"So Holly put a lot of hard work into the horse which I benefited from today.
"But I'm sure Holly will get the chance to ride her in a race soon because the horse is starting to get up in the weights now and could benefit from Holly's claim in the future."
