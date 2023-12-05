Brother breaks silence after horror 1996 killing of Kim Meredith in Albury

The brother of Albury murder victim Kim Meredith has opened up for the first time about the horror killing after nearly 30 years, and says he still thinks of what life would have been like with her.
Ms Meredith, 19, was brutally killed by Graham Mailes during a night out in March 1996.
A documentary that aired on Channel 9 on Monday night spoke to investigators, family members, and others about the crime and its impact.
The Macauley Street killing led to an outpouring of grief on the Border, with 2500 people gathering at QEII Square a week later to take a stand against the violence.
Investigators arrested Mailes and linked him to the slaying through his bloodied clothes, a shoe print at the scene, DNA and other evidence.
The series revealed Kim was stabbed with such viciousness by Mailes as she walked between pubs, her head was almost cut off.
Graeme Meredith said he had never really spoken to anyone at length about what had occurred until he took part in the documentary.
Graeme and his parents Bob and June had to endure years of legal steps including a trial, appeals, tests of Mailes' fitness to plead and other matters.
"We just wanted to get the message across that when someone dies under those circumstances, life just doesn't go on," he told The Border Mail on Tuesday, December 5.
"We lived it for seven years.
"He had to relive it, relive it and relive it all, all of the details of it."
Mr Meredith said speaking out was a way of dealing with his demons.
"I'm a lot older and wiser and I've got a young family of my own now," he said.
"If mental health support was better back then, I think my old man would have dealt with it a lot better back then.
"There is support out there.
"There are groups for victims of crime and victims of homicide."
Mr Meredith said he felt a little better after speaking out.
"I definitely got a lot off my chest," he said.
"It's never going to be put behind me.
"As my partner said to me last night, it's a story which has shaped who you are now.
"It definitely shook Albury-Wodonga."
Mr Meredith said he didn't think about his sister's killer.
But he does often think of what life would have been like if Kim was still alive.
Kim's father also passed away in Western Australia in September following a battle with illness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.