Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Wodonga trainer has his patience rewarded after Corowa win

By Brent Godde
December 5 2023 - 5:39pm
Wodonga trainer Peter Maher looks to have a progressive galloper on his hands in Projeto. Picture by Racing Photos
The Peter Maher-trained Projeto defied a late betting drift when winning the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1000m) at Corowa on Tuesday.

