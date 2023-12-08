The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Paula comes full circle to contest the biggest event on the calendar

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated December 8 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga born-and-bred ballroom dancer Paula Thompson will compete in the Australian DanceSport Championship, which runs in Melbourne from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga born-and-bred ballroom dancer Paula Thompson will compete in the Australian DanceSport Championship, which runs in Melbourne from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10. Picture by James Wiltshire

When Paula Thompson is in the zone on the dance floor, she feels right at home in a surreal space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.