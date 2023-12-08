Paula comes full circle to contest the biggest event on the calendar

When Paula Thompson is in the zone on the dance floor, she feels right at home in a surreal space.
Footwork falls into place.
Her body is aligned with that of her partner as are her arms.
Months and years of training to hone technique come to the forefront.
So immersed in the work, the music and the rhythm, she is often oblivious to even the song choice.
It's a sensation that never gets old.
Having started ballroom dancing on the Border two decades ago, the Wodonga born-and-bred competitor was immediately drawn to it.
Aged seven, she was first hooked on it after watching Dancing With The Stars.
"I started lessons at Border Danceworks followed by competitions," she said.
"Mum asked if I wanted to try any other styles but I was always committed to ballroom and Latin."
Years of training are needed to make ballroom dancing look effortless.
Unlike regular sports, it's a year-round pursuit in a never-ending season.
Dancers will undertake weight resistance and cardiac training most days of the week to maintain strength and stamina.
"A lot of people look at ballroom dancing as an art form and in a way it is an art form," Thompson said.
"People see the rhinestones on the costumes and think it's pretty.
"But when we've come off the dance floor after competing in the open amateur field, we're dripping in sweat! It is also an elite sport."
Having teamed up with her new dance partner Cameron May mid-year, Thompson had flown to Sydney every two to three weeks to train under coach Brad Dawes.
Their Melbourne coach was Jason Beaman.
A podiatrist by trade, Thompson easily justified the time, travel and cost involved in the sport by what she got out of it.
"I love it!" she said.
"But I still do it to be the best I can be.
Thompson and May will team up to compete in the Australian DanceSport Championship, which runs in Melbourne from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10.
Both Thompson and May competed in the championship last year with different dance partners; Thompson with her Wagga partner Daniel Arnold.
Thompson's mum made her gown that will feature in five routines in Sunday's competition.
The speciality fabric was imported from London while the crystals were sourced in Australia.
The Audrey Hepburn-style fluorescent red dress has gold gemstones and a low back paired with long gloves.
Thompson said she was excited to debut the gown this weekend.
"When you're competing, it almost feels like a dream," she said.
"When I leave the competition floor, I couldn't even tell you what song we danced to!"
The 77th Australian DanceSport Championship runs at Centrepiece in Melbourne Park.
It will select world representatives for 2024 in the Open Amateur category.
Tickets are available at theaustralianchampionship.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.